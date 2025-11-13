I arranged Mchunu, Mogotsi talks on trapped Stilfontein miners: Nkabinde

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cedrick Nkabinde, chief, of staff, SAPS testifies at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on November 13, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa.

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu’s chief of staff, Cedrick Nkabinde, has told a parliamentary ad hoc committee that he facilitated two meetings between the minister and his alleged associate, Brown Mogotsi.

Nkabinde, who appeared before the committee on Thursday, told MPs that Mchunu gave him Mogotsi’s number so he could facilitate a meeting to discuss trapped illegal miners in Stilfontein.

Nkabinde said he recalled facilitating two meetings between Mchunu and Mogotsi, who arrived with several other people during one of the meetings at Mchunu’s official residence in Pretoria.

He said the second meeting he facilitated did not happen.

“I did not know Brown Mogotsi,” he said.

“In facilitating those meetings, Brown Mogotsi had to know my number, and I had to know his number. That is how I got to know Brown Mogotsi.”

Nkabinde said he was not present in the boardroom during the meeting.

He said the meeting he was asked to facilitate with Mogotsi was about Stilfontein in the North West, where illegal miners were trapped.

“The minister said, ‘can you contact this comrade from North West [to see] if he can come with a few local leaders?’. We were planning to go to Stilfontein. He wanted to meet them to get a sense of what was going on in North West, but that was a sense of how I facilitated that meeting, of which Brown came with four or five other people, but I could not enter that boardroom. I was not part of that meeting.”

Proceedings continue.

Sowetan