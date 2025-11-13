News

Woman held for murder after nephew’s decomposing body found in bushes

She’s the mother of three-year-old Katleho, who was raped and murdered last month

Botho Molosankwe

News Editor

Onkarabetse Leeuw (5) who was reported missing at Glen Police Station by his mother. (Supplied)

Police have arrested a 29-year-old woman after the body of her missing five-year-old nephew, Onkarabetse Leeuw, was found hidden in bushes.

The woman is the mother of three-year-old Katleho Joy Leeuw, who was found raped and murdered last month.

A case docket of kidnapping and murder was registered at Glen police station,

—  Lt-Col Thabo Covane, Free State police spokesperson

The child had been reported missing and her uncle was subsequently arrested.

In the latest case, Onkarabetse, from Glen Location in Mangaung Metro, was reported missing on Saturday. His mother said he had left home around 4pm to fetch his cap from a friend.

Free State police spokesperson Lt-Col Thabo Covane said the search for the boy ended with the discovery of his decomposing body on Wednesday.

The body was found under a carton box in thick vegetation on the southern outskirts of Glen Location just after 4pm. “A case docket of kidnapping and murder was registered at Glen police station,” Covane said.

Sowetan

