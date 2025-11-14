News

Capitec and FirstRand near R500bn valuation in banking race

Standard Bank, Africa’s largest bank by assets, trails the lenders in being the most valuable bank

Kabelo Khumalo

Kabelo Khumalo

Companies & Markets Editor

Capitec grievances rose by 11% from 1,651 to 1,826, according to the ombudsman. File photo.
Capitec is SA’s largest bank by customer numbers, with 25-million clients, and is valued north of R450bn. (Supplied)

The market value of SA’s two most valuable lenders, FirstRand and Capitec, is fast approaching the R500bn mark each as competition in the sector heats up, fuelled by fintech and value-added services.

Capitec is SA’s largest bank by customer numbers, having amassed 25-million clients, and is valued north of R450bn — almost neck and neck with FirstRand as the banking majors battle it out for the most valuable bank spot.

Banks (Dorothy Kgosi )

Capitec’s share price has surged more than 150% over the past five years, valuing the group at about R463bn on the JSE on Thursday, with FirstRand up 73% in the same period, taking its value to R466bn. Standard Bank, Africa’s largest bank by assets, is not far off from being the most valuable bank, valued at R450bn on the JSE and up 113% in the past five years.

Read more here.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Thabang Molaba shines in ‘Now You See: Now You Don’t’

2

Vaal and Bloemhof dams’ outflows to increase due to rising water levels

3

Municipal manager must pay back millions lost to inflated water tender

4

POLL | Should Shebeshxt receive a lengthy jail sentence if convicted?

5

‘Not just an old person’s disease’: Alert for young people on World Diabetes Day