Cops on alert as opportunists target former Goodyear employees

‘Homes invaded and former workers forced to transfer money to other bank accounts’

Nomazima Nkosi

Nomazima Nkosi

Assistant Editor: Investigations

Former Goodyear workers have been targeted after receiving payouts from the company. (Werner Hills)

Former Goodyear employees are reportedly being targeted by a syndicate preying on workers who received severance packages after the tyre manufacturer’s closure in August.

At least one suspect has been arrested in connection with the robbery of an ex-worker in KwaNobuhle.

In recent weeks, employees have allegedly fallen victim to home invasions, with the intruders assaulting them and demanding they transfer large sums of money from their accounts into the bank accounts of alleged syndicate members.

