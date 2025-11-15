Cat’s love kitten: betrayal ended our purrfect love

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

STANDING TALL: Actress Tebogo Thobejane is rebuilding herself after an attempt to her life

Actress Tebogo Thobejane met Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala in 2020 at a private event in Sandton attended by prominent figures from various political parties. At first he seemed polished and protective.

“He asked his friend to call me over so we could talk. He was charming, generous, attentive, the version of a man many women are taught to trust,” Thobejane told the Sunday Times.

But he is also the man who made her “fear for my life”.

The two quickly became a couple. “He didn’t come across as a villain. Cat and I always hung around his house.”

After 13 months, the relationship fizzled and they split up in 2021. Two years later, on October 23 2023, gunmen fired at Thobejane while she was driving with a friend in Sandton. She was shot in the foot. Her passenger was hit in the spine.

“I remember the sound, the shock of realising my life could end,” she said. “What haunts me most isn’t just the violence but the betrayal.”

Controversial Gauteng tenderpreneur Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala. (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

Paramedics rushed her to the hospital. Police linked the attack to a network of hitmen allegedly connected to Matlala. He was arrested earlier this year and remains behind bars after being denied bail.

Matlala has denied any involvement in the attempted hit, calling the allegations fabricated.

At the Madlanga commission of inquiry into turmoil and corruption in the criminal justice system, Matlala’s alleged close relationship with senior law enforcement officers and his involvement in large state contracts and related controversies have been highlighted. He is also expected to appear before the parliamentary ad hoc committee on organised crime at the end of this month.

This week the case against him and his four co-accused was transferred from the Alexandra magistrate’s court to the high court in Johannesburg for trial. Charges against them include 11 attempted murder counts, conspiracy to commit murder and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

The charges relate to the attack on Thobejane and others on music personality Seunkie “DJ Vetteys” Mokubung and businessman Joe Sibanyoni.

This experience reshaped everything. I’m not stepping away from who I was, I’m evolving. I used to think my story ended that night. Now I know it was only the beginning — Tebogo Thobejane

“It’s been one of the hardest years of my life, but also one of the most transformative,” Thobejane said. “I went through shock, grief, anger, fear … and finally, acceptance. Some days are still hard, but I’m learning to breathe again.”

On Tuesday, as Matlala and his co-accused appeared in court, Thobejane was jolted by the sight of one of the suspects. “I felt a wave of secondary trauma. It brought back the feeling of the night I was shot.”

Asked if she had been asked to testify at the Madlanga commission or in the criminal case, she said: “Why would they call me? They don’t care about me but rather about their friends. I’m on my own and no-one has ever reached out to me.”

Thobejane declines to discuss some issues about Matlala, such as whether he moved among senior government officials or confided in her about his activities, legal or otherwise. “Some information I can’t just talk about as the matter is still in court.

“What hurts most is that I loved someone who later became the reason I feared for my life.”

Behind closed doors, she focused on survival therapy, family, and the slow process of recovery. “I had to rebuild myself, brick by brick. I protect my peace now. I don’t silence my intuition any more.”

'I want to see survivor-centred justice,' says Tebogo Thobejane (Supplied)

Her son, she said, became her anchor. “He reminded me why I had to live.”

But healing in public was not easy. “You don’t get to disappear,” she said. “Everyone has an opinion about your pain.”

South Africa’s justice system, Thobejane said, has tested her strength almost as much as the trauma itself. “I’m grateful the case is moving, but it’s emotionally draining. Survivors have to relive the horror in statements, in court, in the media. I want to see survivor-centred justice, a system that protects instead of retraumatises.”

Out of the depths of despair, she built something new, the Botlhale Foundation, an organisation supporting survivors of gender-based bullying and trolling. “The foundation was born from my pain. Botlhale means ‘wisdom’ in Setswana, learning from the darkness and turning it into light.”

The foundation provides counselling, legal referrals and education around online bullying, an issue close to her heart as a public figure. “We help women access therapy, legal aid, and, most importantly, hope. Every survivor we reach brings us one step closer to saving a life.”

After months away from the spotlight, Thobejane is re-emerging with fresh purpose. “I still love entertainment and business, but now everything I do must align with my healing and purpose. I’m open to projects that tell real stories about resilience, mental health and women’s truth.

“This experience reshaped everything. I’m not stepping away from who I was, I’m evolving. I used to think my story ended that night. Now I know it was only the beginning.”