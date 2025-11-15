IN PICS | Bullet-proof and ready for the G20

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This Mercedes-Benz Brabus, according to Uber Armour, is the only armoured Brabus in the country.

Johannesburg companies that rent out armoured luxury vehicles are struggling to keep up with demand for the G20.

It’s an expensive measure to take, with prices ranging from R15,000-R45,000 a day.

Nathan Pillay from Peregrine Security Consultants says they can’t keep up with all the requests to rent armoured vehicles for the weekend of the G20 summit.

Nathan Pillay of Peregrine Security Consultants says all their armoured vehicles have been booked for the G20 summit in Johannesburg. (Thapelo Morebudi)

“We have a Fortuner, a Mercedes ML500, a BMW X5, two V Classes and a Raptor. All of them armoured, and all of them already booked for G20,” he said.

“We charge between R15,000 and about R35,000 per vehicle per day, depending on the car and class of armour the customer wants.

“The information these foreign dignitaries carry in their heads is what makes them a kidnapping risk. These types are not in danger of being kidnapped for ransom. An armoured vehicle greatly diminishes the chances of an armed kidnapping team being successful.”

This armoured BMW X5 is one of the cars Uber Armour says is booked for the G20 summit. (Thapelo Morebudi)

Nabeel Kahn, the general manager of Sandton’s Armoured Mobility, says his shelves are empty.

“Even the big international rental companies are calling me asking for armoured vehicles. The embassies have taken everything that is available. Every Tom, Dick and Harry is calling me; they all want armoured cars.”

They have three vehicles for rent. “We have a 7-series BMW, it is a level 6 armoured vehicle and goes in the range of R35,000 a day. Then a Mercedes S Class level B4 at R18,000 a day. Then a Toyota Fortuner level 6 at R25,000 a day. All of them are booked. If we had more vehicles they would also be booked.”

They have been renting armoured cars since 2015.

Nabeel Kahn, GM of Armoured Mobility, standing here next to a bullet-riddled armoured car, says all their rentable armoured vehicles have been booked for the G20 summit. (Thapelo Morebudi)

“Our Toyota Fortuner was hit more than 40 times by high-calibre rifle shots without a single bullet penetrating the vehicle. The client was a South African businessman. It was just him driving in the vehicle when the would-be assassins struck,” said Kahn.

“There is incredible job satisfaction in knowing our car saved a life. Especially for my team that builds these cars. They have to take almost the entire car apart to put the armour in.”

An old Land Rover Defender sits on his sales floor, the windows bearing the brunt of a previous attack.

A businessman from another company, who did not want to be named, said that while “business is always brisk”, there had been a definite uptick in requests.

“We have four vehicles that are booked. They are between R20,000 and R35,000 a vehicle, depending on what type and tier. For guys in my trade this is Christmas. A lot of maintenance bills will now be paid,” the businessman said.

Armoured Mobility's Nabeel Kahn says 'every Tom, Dick and Harry is calling me; they all want armoured cars'. (Thapelo Morebudi)

Sani Sixt Rent A Car’s head of marketing, Halema Sahib, said there had been a “notable surge” in demand for their armoured vehicle fleet in the build-up to the G20 summit. Among the clients were diplomatic teams, international organisations and private security firms.

Sahib said interest in its B6-rated armoured range had risen significantly over recent months, with many bookings secured well in advance of the summit. She said the fleet includes:

the Toyota Hilux 2.8 GD6 4x4 Legend B6 at R12,000 per day;

Toyota Fortuner 2.8 GD6 4x4 VX B6 at R15,000 per day;

BMW X5 30d B6 at R20,000 per day; and

the “flagship” Mercedes-Benz G63 B6 at R25,000 per day

Another type of armoured vehicle caught the Sunday Times’s eye this week. Left-hand drive blue and black Nyala armoured vehicles were spotted in Sandton. South African National Defence Force spokesperson Rear Admiral Prince Tshabalala said they were part of the SANDF fleet.

“Elements of the South African National Defence Force, including the South African Military Health Service, are supporting preparations for the summit,” he said.

“These deployments form part of normal security readiness measures led by the justice, crime prevention and security cluster. For security and operational reasons, the SANDF does not reveal exact numbers or types of vehicles deployed during major events.”