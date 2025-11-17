SA oranges regain edge in US market after tariff cut

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

US President Donald Trump exempted most SA citrus and tropical fruits from the recent 30% import tariffs. File photo

The agricultural sector has welcomed US President Donald Trump’s signing of an executive order allowing a range of food products to be exempt from his punitive tariff regime.

The Trump administration said the goods, including oranges, bananas, mangoes, coconuts, avocados and tomatoes, could not be produced in sufficient quantities domestically.

The global decision saw Trump exempting most SA citrus and tropical fruits from the recent 30% import tariffs, with the executive order issued on Friday providing much-needed relief to the agriculture industry.

Other products such as table grapes and wine remain subject to tariffs, while some poultry and pork imports are open but subject to biosecurity rules.

Read more here.