WATCH | Head of serious and violent crime unit criticises handling of political killings dockets

Maj-Gen Motsepe reveals 23 suspects identified in political killings, but none arrested

Herman Moloi

Journalist

Major-Gen Mary Motsepe. (AntonioMuchave)

The SAPS component head of the serious and violent crime unit says when the dockets from the political killings task team (PKTT) were removed from KwaZulu-Natal and taken to Pretoria under the instructions of Shadrack Sibiya, she identified shortcomings, such as prosecutors’ instructions being defied.

Maj-Gen Mary Motsepe said the dockets had to be audited and taken back immediately, but they ended up in her office, where she inspected some of them.

“Twenty-three suspects were identified by witnesses, but these suspects were not arrested. One case was withdrawn by a witness because a suspect was released on bail and [the] witness feared for their life.

“Four cases were found nolle prosequi (charges were dropped) because the public prosecutor’s instructions were not complied with. In one case, the suspects were identified during an identity parade and were not arrested.

“In one docket a suspect was arrested without the prosecutor’s instruction in the docket,” she said.

Sowetan

