WATCH | ‘We fed them, for crying out loud’: Errol Musk denies black oppression during apartheid

Errol Musk, the father of the tech billionaire Elon Musk, has made controversial claims, saying black people were never oppressed under apartheid in South Africa. Instead, he said they were “fed and given work”.

Musk made these statements during a viral CNN interview where he was asked about the projection of the US becoming a white minority nation within the next two decades.

He referenced South Africa’s small white population, which he claims projects European culture. When the interviewer introduced the topic of the oppression of black people, Musk dismissed the notion, saying it never existed.

“How do you oppress?” Musk questioned. “We gave them work. We fed them. They grew from a tiny little group into a huge group. That’s not oppression; that’s feeding them. You only grow big if you get fed. You only start at 800 and become 50-million if you get fed. We fed them, for crying out loud. Enough with this nonsense.

“We never saw this oppression you’re talking about. I never saw it happen.”

Musk also claimed the US would be “doomed” if it were to become a white minority state.

“That will be a bad thing to happen. Would you want to see the US go down? Why? Oh, you don’t like cars and electric cars, and you don’t like technology, or what? What is it? You want to go back to the jungle?”

Musk has previously sparked debate with other controversial statements. He has asserted that white farmers are more likely to be killed in South Africa, and he has also defended his son, denying any involvement in President Donald Trump’s executive order that offered refugee status to Afrikaners.

“It has been shown that white farmers are three times more likely to be killed than police officers. That’s not good. It’s terrible. They live in fear on farms,” he claimed.

