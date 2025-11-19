Nicki Minaj spotlights ‘rising Christian persecution’ in Nigeria

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

American rapper Nicki Minaj appeared alongside US ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz on Tuesday at a high-profile panel hosted at the US Mission to the UN drawing “urgent attention to the growing wave of Christian persecution” in Nigeria.

The event, moderated by Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner, focused on attacks by extremist groups including Boko Haram and Islamic State-affiliated militants.

Waltz said more than 5,000 Christians were killed in Nigeria in the past year, with an estimated 20,000 churches burned, bombed or destroyed since 2009.

He referenced the Trump administration’s renewed move to designate Nigeria as a country of particular concern (CPC), a classification that can trigger diplomatic pressure and sanctions.

Minaj, who delivered one of the event’s most impassioned speeches, said: “When one’s church, mosque or place of worship is destroyed, everyone’s heart should break a little bit.”

She highlighted the universal importance of faith.

“Music has taken me around the globe. I have seen how people, no matter their language, culture or religion, come alive when they hear a song that touches their soul. Religious freedom means we all can sing our faith regardless of who we are, where we live and what we believe,” she said.

“Today, faith is under attack in way too many places. In Nigeria, Christians are being targeted, driven from their homes and killed. Churches have been burned, families have been torn apart and entire communities live in fear constantly, simply because of how they pray.

“No group should ever be persecuted for practising their religion. We don’t have to share the same beliefs to respect each other,” she said.

“We’re way beyond thinking or expecting the person sitting next to you to have the exact same beliefs. That’s ridiculous. But that shouldn’t make one person feel less safe than anyone in any room.”

Minaj urged that the issue be viewed through a humanitarian lens.

“Protecting Christians in Nigeria is not about taking sides or dividing people. It is about uniting humanity.”

Speaking directly to her fanbase, she said, “Barbs, I know you’re somewhere listening. I love you so very much. This isn’t about taking sides. This is about standing up in the face of injustice. For the rest of my life, I will care if anyone, anywhere, is being persecuted for their beliefs.”

While the panel focused heavily on attacks against Christians, Nigerian officials and several security analysts have pushed back on claims the violence is exclusively religious in nature.

They argued Nigeria’s spiralling insecurity is driven by a complex mix of factors, including:

banditry

mass kidnappings

farmer-herder conflicts

ethnic tensions

The dynamics, they said, have claimed lives across religious and ethnic groups, not only Christians.

One day after the panel debate, Reuters reported a church in the town of Eruku was attacked, with gunmen killing at least two worshippers and abducting several others, including the pastor.