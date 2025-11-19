Police find missing man’s vehicle, search continues

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tristan Ehrenreich has been missing since Saturday.

The vehicle of a 28-year-old Kareedouw man who has been missing since Saturday has been found by the police.

However, Tristan Ehrenreich remains missing.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said the vehicle Ehrenreich was travelling in on Saturday was recovered on the side of the road at the R102 near Oudebosch Farmstall in Kareedouw.

“It is believed the vehicle veered off the road and overturned.

“The driver, Ehrenreich, could not be found, and immediately the search was launched.

“A thermal drone was also utilised on Sunday evening, but with no success.

“On Monday the search and rescue team was also joined by the Airwing, and K9 unit from Gqeberha, and with the involvement of other stakeholders.”

Nkohli said despite their efforts, Ehrenreich could not be located.

He said the police were urging anyone with information to contact the investigating officer, detective Warrant Officer Jacques Le Roux, on 066-255-6240.

The Herald