Bompini demolitions paused, with legal steps under way to stop evictions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Demolition of houses continued at the Bompini informal settlement outside East London on Wednesday.

Hundreds of residents of the Bompini informal settlement near East London were left homeless on Tuesday, with large-scale demolitions near King Phalo Airport abruptly halted after allegations that the sheriff had been using the wrong court order.

Residents said they had laid criminal complaints with police over the demolitions.

Families spent the afternoon sifting through the rubble of what had been their homes, after two days of demolitions. Many said they had no warning, no alternative accommodation and no idea where they would sleep.

An elderly woman who moved from Komani two years ago to be closer to work, said she had lost everything.

Daily Dispatch