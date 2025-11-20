Councillors block bid to write off R350m in irregular expenditure

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nelson Mandela Bay’s councillors have refused to rubber-stamp the write-off of a staggering R350m in untraceable expenditure.

Instead, it sent CFOJackson Ngcelwane back to do his homework after failing to clearly explain where the money went — or why critical supply-chain files vanished.

During a municipal public accounts committee (Mpac) meeting on Wednesday, the councillors questioned what efforts were made to recover the missing files, rather than the standardised affidavits provided.

The amount is part of the R24bn unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure (UIFWE) the municipality has been warned to address or risk losing its December equitable-share payment.

