Councillors block bid to write off R350m in irregular expenditure

CFO told to provide more information on where money went

Ntsikelelo Qoyo

Ntsikelelo Qoyo

Politics Reporter

ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom at the municipal accounts committee meeting on Wednesday. (Eugene Coetzee)

Nelson Mandela Bay’s councillors have refused to rubber-stamp the write-off of a staggering R350m in untraceable expenditure.

Instead, it sent CFOJackson Ngcelwane back to do his homework after failing to clearly explain where the money went — or why critical supply-chain files vanished.

During a municipal public accounts committee (Mpac) meeting on Wednesday, the councillors questioned what efforts were made to recover the missing files, rather than the standardised affidavits provided.

The amount is part of the R24bn unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure (UIFWE) the municipality has been warned to address or risk losing its December equitable-share payment.

Read more here.

