Pit latrine problem not over, as new toilets go uncounted, despite basic education claim of 98% completion

Siviwe Gwarube, minister of basic education, being shown the new toilets at Tsholetsega Public School as she commemorates World Toilet Day in Kagiso, west of Johannesburg.

The basic education department says it has completed 98% of the pit latrine eradication projects identified in 2018.

However, the bigger problem is they have not yet counted or investigated new pit toilets built after the 2018 audit — raising concerns that more schools may still be using unsafe sanitation that falls outside the government’s current plans.

Section 27 organisation attorney Thato Gaffane disputes the figure given by the department, saying there is much more work that needs to be done.

“We don’t feel it is an accurate reflection of what’s happening on the ground. The realities we see in schools tell a different story from the numbers and the data the department says they have,” Gaffane said

The organisation said it challenges any claim that 98% of schools around the country have benefited from proper sanitation or that pit latrines have been eradicated.

“This is purely based on what we see. We’ve done our own verification exercises, which confirmed the numbers they have reported were not accurate. These are issues we’ve continued to raise with the department,” he added.

Section 27 has identified several schools in Limpopo that are still using pit latrines, as well as Tong High School in the Eastern Cape.

“The condition of the pit toilets is terrible. Some toilets are in the bushes and have holes at the back,” Gaffane said, adding that the only thing that’s saving the situation is most of these schools are high schools.

If it were a primary school, an accident could have happened, and a child could have fallen into a pit.

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube said at the commemoration of World Toilet Day at Tsholetsega Public School, Krugersdorp, that 98% of pit latrines have been eradicated, targeting a 100% mark by the end of the financial year.

“I think the main focus now is the 2018 audit and eradicating pit latrines we identified. We want to complete this backlog, and we want new data because infrastructure is a forever-moving target; it’s not a static thing. So you can’t simply say you’ve cleared the backlog identified in 2018 and ‘That’s it’.”

There should be no pit latrines in newly built schools.

“If we are building schools, we are trying to build sanitation facilities in those schools.”

Head of infrastructure in the department, Albert Gumbo, said all new school buildings must follow the minimum norms and standards, which prohibit pit latrines.

Engineers and other professionals check the water availability, soil type, site conditions and school size before deciding which sanitation system to use.

“Some schools receive low-flush systems, while others receive water-efficient or alternative technologies that are more sustainable, hence it is important to first analyse the environment to ensure it fits the school’s needs.”

Gumbo said the department’s goal is to use systems that save water, cut long-term costs and, where possible, allow schools to reuse greywater for gardens.

“It is important to understand that while different schools receive different technologies, the standards are non-negotiable, and no newly built school is allowed to have a pit latrine.”

Gumbo said the department is focused on finishing the backlog the Treasury approved. To add new schools to the programme, the department would need to prepare a new application to the Treasury, backed by evidence, costing and motivation. That process has not yet started, leaving newly dug pit latrines unaddressed.

“Though conditions may have changed and new problems emerged, the money cannot be stretched beyond what was originally approved,” Gumbo said.

“Once that [2018] backlog is cleared, we still need to keep checking schools on whether those toilets remain safe and whether the facilities that were built are being properly maintained,” Gwarube said.

Gwarube noted delays that have slowed progress and contractors not completing their work. Some projects were held up because of poor planning or slow progress by contractors.

“The department will now take a tougher stance on contractors. We will not tolerate poor performance when children’s safety is at stake.”

Despite the challenges, the department said it has completed 3,305 of the original Safe projects, with the balance expected to be done before the end of the financial year.

“It’s important that we work with the department of public works and others to try to work on making sure that we identify issues around safe sanitation, including maintenance — we are working very hard to get to that 100%,” Gwarube said.

