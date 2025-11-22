Boer vs Boer in Kleinfontein

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A new Boer war has broken out in Kleinfontein, the “Afrikaner cultural settlement” near Bronkhorstspruit where “black people are allowed to visit but not stay over or work”.

But this time, it’s Boer vs Boer.

Kleinfontein, a two-hour drive from Johannesburg, was founded in 1992, when the Boere-Vryheidsbeweging (Boere Freedom Movement) bought land east of Tshwane to establish a growth point for Afrikaner self-determination. The enclave now has more than 600 houses, some light industry and several businesses.

One of Kleinfontein's houses. (Hendrik Hancke) (Hendrik Hancke)

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale confirmed that a fraud case was being investigated but would not give details.

“The case was registered and transferred to the DPCI serious commercial crime investigation in October, so the investigation is still in its infancy,” Mogale said. “At this stage we cannot confirm the number of suspects involved.”

Kleinfontein resident Henk Celliers, 75. (Hendrik Hancke) (Hendrik Hancke)

The complainant is former resident Johan Venter. Now living in Velddrif on the west coast, he said he had handed the Hawks a list of allegations.

“I don’t know which of the allegations they are investigating. The investigator told me they are focusing on three of them,” he added.

The fraud-related complaints that Venter submitted to the Hawks include allegations of manipulation of financial statements, selling and developing of an illegal township, a housing Ponzi scheme, as well as improperly disposing of investment funds and shares without a trade and registration certificate from the Financial Services Board.

The improper disposal of investor funds, Venter said, was related to Kleinfontein encouraging investors to invest while keeping them in the dark about the alleged illegality of the township.

At one Kleinfontein house, a faux-gold statue of a heroic male figure raises what might be a golden koeksister (or hamburger) to the skies, while an equally faux-golden woman clings to his leg. (Hendrik Hancke) (Hendrik Hancke)

Resident Henk Celliers is a member of the dissident Kleinfontein Residents’ Association, a group of shareholders who approached the high court in Pretoria in 2023 and secured an interdict preventing the settlement’s authority, Kleinfontein Aandeleblok (KA), from further expanding the settlement until laws relating to planning and building regulations have been complied with.

“Kleinfontein is the biggest development Ponzi scheme ever under the banner of Afrikaner sentiment, and with a religious sauce mixed in,” Celliers said this week.

He said he would stay in the estate, which is a share block — a property ownership scheme in which individuals own shares in a company that owns the development — until he has no other choice.

“I drove around South Africa for two and a half years looking for the place to retire. Kleinfontein has everything I want. Even climate, close hospitals, safety and shops. I will stay here until someone else has to brush my teeth and clip my nails.”

Explaining how the settlement works, he said: “You have shares in the scheme that give you the right to your house, but you don’t own it. They depend on new investors coming in, because you can’t get the money back on your property,” Celliers said.

He invested in 2016, built his house in 2017 and moved in in 2020. In total, he invested R3m to buy the property and bought 70 shares at R1,000 a share.

This week, he said he had been asked to give a statement to the Hawks. “I speak Zulu, and the investigators and I had a long interview. They said there are so many possible charges, but they are going to focus on three of the fraud allegations.”

Willie Spies, from the law firm Hurter Spies, has been representing Kleinfontein since August 2024 and does not believe the allegations hold water.

“My opinion is that the many alleged complaints are unsubstantiated,” he said. “Of course, paper is patient, and it is easy to generate complaints, but the test remains whether the facts support the complaints.

“Personally, I think many of the complaints are born from gossip, and one will be able to respond meaningfully to them only once the investigation is complete and if the complaints lead to prosecutions. I also don’t know which of the allegations they are investigating.”

The Sunday Times visited the settlement in April, when Celliers said the enclave’s “right of residence” policy was how Kleinfontein ensured the whiteness of its residents.

“They hide behind Afrikaner culture, but you must go through a selection process where they meet you. If you are not white, Afrikaans and a Christian, you will not pass the selection.” He added that black people may visit residents but may not work or live in Kleinfontein.

Kleinfontein spokesperson Danny de Beer said at the time that there were “no rules or regulations referring to race in Kleinfontein”.

“Kleinfontein is an Afrikaner cultural community, not a white community. Why would one describe a Zulu or a Xhosa merely as black, robbing him of his cultural status? Why insist that Afrikaners are white and thereby deny Afrikaners are a cultural minority?”

However, he could not name any Afrikaners of colour who currently or had previously stayed there.