No brief for bras and panties on the beach

A social media post joking about wearing underwear to the beach bears some serious implication for people who wear inappropriate clothing

Briefs on the beach, panties in public pools and bras in the breakers are being cancelled this festive season.

That’s the consensus on social media after a viral post warning beachgoers not to treat their underwear like swimwear.

The creator behind the splash, Cape Town’s Xolile Vesile, didn’t think he was doing anything revolutionary when he posted a humorous video on Instagram asking beachgoers to keep their underwear beneath their outerwear.

He joked about calling the department of environmental affairs about men who wore briefs to the beach, as they were a threat to global warming because of the sand build-up in their undies, which could also sink them.

He warned that men swimming in their undies were at risk of indecent exposure when emerging from the waves after their “size medium underpants turn into a size large”.

He told the Sunday Times he was just trying to usher in the festive season with a giggle. However, his post raised serious questions over swimwear in public spaces.

“I was born in East London, and going to the beach used to be a thing during the festive season,” he said. “At the time, we never cared and enjoyed the moment. Even now, I live in a coastal city and we all know the chaos of packed beaches.

Social media commentator Xolile Vesi says his post about people who wear underwear to the beach was made in jest as a way to herald December's festive cheer. (XOLILE VESI/INSTAGRAM)

“My post was a way of introducing the festive season and creating laughter about the simplest things we encounter on the beaches. We are not all privileged to buy swimwear. Or maybe not planning to enter the ocean — the fun calls us. So posting was to say, let us leave those undies at home this December. I know, though, that there are people who will rock them.”

Underwear underwater, however, does cause a stir.

eThekwini municipal spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said that while there was no swimwear code on Durban beaches, there were occasional complaints about people wearing inappropriate clothing at the beach, as it is a family-orientated space.

“The eThekwini nuisance by-laws, such as the nuisances and behaviour in public places by-law, prohibit a range of actions in public spaces to prevent nuisances, maintain public order and protect public health,” she said. “Key prohibitions include creating loud noise, using abusive language, fighting, and conducting indecent acts in public like urination, defecation or appearing nude. The fine is R1,500.

“The municipality encourages all beachgoers to wear respectful and suitable clothing to ensure a family-friendly environment.”

KwaZulu-Natal north coast beaches do have a swimwear code, although there is no penalty for breaking it.

“There is a swimwear code which teaches that private body parts must be covered by swimsuits, and no inappropriate clothing is allowed, which includes items with metal studs, buckles and denim jeans or absorbent cotton,” City of Umhlathuze spokesperson Slindile Gwala said.

“There is no penalty for breaking the code, although lifeguards ensure compliance with the swimming code, as improper swimwear is a contributing factor to drowning.”

City of Cape Town spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo said there was no swimwear code, but bathers were advised to wear bathing attire that was lightweight, breathable and comfortable.

“Swimwear should allow the swimmer to move in the water without dragging them down. Bathers are reminded that public indecency is a crime and enforceable by law.”

Christelle Crickmore, founder and designer of Me and the Sea, a South African swim and resort wear brand, said quality swimwear was not just about aesthetics.

“It’s also about function, comfort and confidence,” she said. “The right materials are made to handle salt water, are chlorine-resistant and sun-smart. Good-quality swimwear fabrics are made to dry quickly and minimise chafing. Underwear fabrics can become see-through, lose shape or cause discomfort when wet.”