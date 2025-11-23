News

Police find missing man in Kareedouw bushes

Herald Reporter

Tristan Ehrenreich, who had been missing since November 15, has been found (Supplied)

A disorientated and dehydrated Tristan Ehrenreich, 28, was found in the bushes in Kareedouw on Sunday morning — eight days after his vehicle seemingly veered off the side of the road.

The police said he was located at about 7.30am, just a few kilometres from where his vehicle had been found last week.

He is receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.

The police had launched an investigation after Ehrenreich was reported missing on November 15.

Police later found his vehicle by the side of the R102 near Oudebosch Farmstall in Kareedouw.

Ehrenreich could not be found, and a search for the man was immediately launched.

