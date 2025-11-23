Two dead, one critical in Eastern Cape house attack

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DOUBLE MURDER PROBE: Two people were killed and another is in a critical condition after an attack at a house in Zwide on Saturday night

Two people were killed and another is in a critical condition in hospital after they were attacked at a house in Zwide on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said two counts of murder and one of attempted murder were under investigation.

According to preliminary reports, Kwazakhele police were called to the crime scene at about 9pm on Saturday in Makhanda Street, Zwide.

“On arrival, they were informed by a family member that he had been contacted by a member of the community and told that something had happened at his house.”

Janse van Rensburg said the first victim, a 56-year-old woman, sustained multiple stab wounds and died on the scene.

Two other male victims, aged 29 and 49, were rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

The 49-year-old died at the hospital, while the 29-year-old is still in a critical condition.

“At this stage, the motive for the attack remains unknown and no arrests have been made.”

Janse van Rensburg said they were appealing to anyone with information related to the incident to contact Colonel Anthea Hector on 082-457-5036 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Information may be provided anonymously.

