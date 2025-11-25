Fears for sons recruited by MKP to Russia

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Some of the men who were recruited from SA and Botswana under the guise of undergoing training for security work.

By Janette Chabalala, Botho Molosankwe and Herman Moloi

“We are getting by, even though it’s painful, but hope is starting to disappear.”

This is part of a WhatsApp voice note an MK Party military training recruit sent to his 69-year-old mother, Phumla Zuma, after finding himself deployed in the Russia–Ukraine conflict.

The man can be heard struggling to hold back tears, saying there was “no movement” and he was trying to be strong.

“Our condition has not changed,” he said.

Some of the South Africans caught in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. (Supplied)

Zuma said her two sons, aged 34 and 28, and her grandchild were recruited by Siphokazi Xuma, who is close to MK Party leader Jacob Zuma’s family.

Zuma said Xuma approached her and one of her sons in July and told them there was an opportunity to train to be bodyguards in Russia for a year.

“She said when they come back home, the MK Party would organise jobs for them. I raised R1,000 for my son to get his passport, which was about to expire. My grandchild had his passport.”

Zuma said her sons told her Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of former president Jacob Zuma, was also in Russia.

Zuma struggled to speak as she recalled her sons telling her they were given firearms and camouflage uniforms.

“These kids have never used a bush knife. Even though they are Zulu, whenever there is a function they don’t know how to carry the sticks. Now they are forced to fight?

“They never touched a gun or knife. Can you imagine, as a mother, hearing your child is in a war zone? I can’t sleep.”

Zuma said she has not been able to get hold of the woman who recruited her son.

A Botswana mother alleged to Sowetan that her son was taken to Russia under the guise of attending a personal development course after being recruited by Zuma-Sambudla.

The woman, 39, said she has been begging Zuma-Sambudla to tell her about her son’s whereabouts, who she last spoke to in August and who was recruited with his cousin, another Botswana citizen.

The woman, who preferred to remain anonymous, said Zuma-Sambudla is a friend of her child’s father, a Botswana citizen living in South Africa and shares a birthday with her son, who she always calls to wish happy birthday.

Sometime this year, she said, Zuma-Sambudla told them about a personal development course in Russia and asked her 19-year-old son to be part of it. When her son was in Russia, Zuma-Sambudla told her he was undergoing military training, she said.

“I was like, ‘No, I want my son back. I was not aware this is military training.’ Had I known, I would have never allowed my child to go,” she said.

When she later spoke to her son, she said he told her they had been given contracts in Russian and were forced to sign them.

The woman said her son sent her the contract and when she Googled and translated it, it said the young men were joining the Russian military.

She said her son had never handled a firearm and had told her he was injured on the hand when a gun backfired.

She last spoke to her son on August 27 and later heard from other parents he was taken to the frontlines and last seen on August 28.

“I was furious. I would not want to believe the woman my son calls aunty Dudu would put his life in danger.”

Two weeks ago, she said, she had a conference call with Zuma-Sambudla, her son’s father and the parents of her son’s cousin.

She said during the meeting, Zuma-Sambudla was trying to shift blame to someone else.

“We told her, ‘Don’t try to bring anyone else into the picture. The children say you are the one who came with Siphokazi and convinced them to sign contracts’.”

One of the South Africans deployed by the Russian army. (Supplied)

She said she has since informed the government of Botswana because “this is a clear case of human trafficking”.

Ayanda Mnguni, whose 38-year-old brother was also recruited, shared voice notes with Sowetan in which the man can be heard saying they were being moved to another area on Tuesday.

Mnguni said before her brother went to Russia, he told the family he was leaving within a week for training.

She said while the family had concerns about how rushed the trip was, they could not convince him otherwise.

“When someone is looking for something better, you cannot stop them. He is part of the MK Party and thought it was a great opportunity.”

When her brother arrived in Russia, he told the family he was given a camouflage uniform and firearms.

“You could hear he is not OK. He would whisper as if he were hiding from someone. I think he was confused about what was happening.”

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said there was no update on when the men would be brought back to South Africa.

The chairperson of the portfolio committee on international relations and cooperation, Supra Mahumapelo, said police were investigating the matter to establish how the men were recruited, processed and platooned into the Russian army.

Sowetan reached out to Zuma-Sambudla and Xuma. They did not respond to calls and messages.

