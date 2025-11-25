Trump administration orders review of Biden-era refugees, memo shows

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

US President Donald Trump’s administration has ordered a broad review of all refugees who entered under former president Joe Biden, an internal US government memo seen by Reuters said, an unprecedented move that could reopen cases of thousands who sought US protection.

The order would apply to about 233,000 refugees who entered between January 20 2021 and February 20 2025, according to the memo signed by US citizenship and immigration services (USCIS) director Joe Edlow. It also orders a halt to all processing of applications for permanent residence for refugees who entered under Biden.

USCIS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump, a Republican, froze refugee admissions into the US from around the world when he took office in January as part of his wide-ranging crackdown on legal and illegal immigration. His hardline approach is a sharp reversal of the more liberal policies of his Democratic predecessor, whose administration welcomed more than 100,000 refugees in fiscal 2024.

The USCIS memo, dated November 21, said the agency will terminate the refugee status of people in the US if they are found to not meet refugee criteria. The memo claims the Biden administration potentially prioritised expediency, quantity and admissions over quality interviews and detailed screening and vetting.

“Given the concerns, USCIS has determined a comprehensive review and a re-interview of all refugees admitted from January 20 2021, to February 20 2025, is warranted,” the memo stated. “When appropriate, USCIS will also review and re-interview refugees admitted outside the timeframe.”

In late October Trump set the refugee admissions cap for fiscal 2026 at a record-low 7,500, saying his administration would focus on bringing in white South Africans of Afrikaner ethnicity.

Democrats and refugee advocates have criticised the sharp downsizing of the refugee programme, saying the administration has blocked refugees who are vetted and face persecution in their home countries, and who would contribute to the US economically.

Mark Hetfield, president of the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, called the new vetting programme outlined in the USCIS memo “unnecessary, cruel and wasteful”.

“Refugees have been more vetted than any other group of immigrants,” Hetfield said.

The USCIS memo cites Trump’s January 20 executive order halting US refugee resettlement, which said admissions must prioritise national security and that the US should “admit only refugees who can fully and appropriately assimilate into the US”.

Weeks after pausing refugee admissions, Trump launched the effort to bring in white South Africans. Trump said they faced persecution in majority-black South Africa, claims South Africa’s government has rejected.

