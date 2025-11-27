News

Eastern Cape men win damages for wrongful arrests, detention

Minister of police ordered to pay pair R630,000 each in botched stock theft case

The minister of police has been ordered to pay two Qumbu men more than R1.2m in damages after the Mthatha high court found their arrest and 21-day detention on stock theft charges was unlawful.

In a recent judgment, acting judge Aaron Zono ordered the minister to pay R630,000 to each of the men, aged 81 and 50, ruling that their arrest and detention had no lawful basis.

The pair sued for damages in February 2023 after their arrests on May 13 2019.

