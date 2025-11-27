Eastern Cape men win damages for wrongful arrests, detention

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The pair sued for damages in February 2023 after their arrests on May 13 2019.

The minister of police has been ordered to pay two Qumbu men more than R1.2m in damages after the Mthatha high court found their arrest and 21-day detention on stock theft charges was unlawful.

In a recent judgment, acting judge Aaron Zono ordered the minister to pay R630,000 to each of the men, aged 81 and 50, ruling that their arrest and detention had no lawful basis.

