New tariff proposals spark fresh backlash in Buffalo City Metro

Many residents felt social media and metro website notices were inadequate and said the timeframe to lodge their input was too short.

Buffalo City Metro’s battle over electricity tariffs has reignited, with residents accusing the city of rushing a new “token” public participation process while the court fight over the legality of its “basic service” charges continues.

With the deadline for submissions days away, some ratepayers are openly discussing withholding payment of the charge.

In mid-November, BCM issued social media notices urging ratepayers to make submissions on the draft 2026/2027 electricity increases. Some residents also received emails of the notices, while others had letters attached to their monthly services bills.

Residents were given until Friday, November 28 to make submissions.