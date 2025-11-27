Power woes add to hospital drama

Dora Nginza Hospital in Zwide, Gqeberha, cancelled important services this week, including paediatric and oncology elective surgeries, after electrical and backup system failures forced its operating theatres to shut down since Sunday.
According to a union member, a state mortuary inside the hospital was reportedly also affected, sparking concerns about how the bodies were being preserved.
The health department said on Wednesday evening that the power had since been restored. However, doctors said the situation had caused a backlog.
