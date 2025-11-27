News

Power woes add to hospital drama

Surgeries cancelled after operating theatres forced to shut down due to electrical failures

Msindisi Fengu

Senior Reporter

AT RISK: A state mortuary at Dora Nginza Hospital was allegedly affected by power failures this week, raising concerns about how dead bodies were being preserved (Eugene Coetzee)

Dora Nginza Hospital in Zwide, Gqeberha, cancelled important services this week, including paediatric and oncology elective surgeries, after electrical and backup system failures forced its operating theatres to shut down since Sunday.

According to a union member, a state mortuary inside the hospital was reportedly also affected, sparking concerns about how the bodies were being preserved.

The health department said on Wednesday evening that the power had since been restored. However, doctors said the situation had caused a backlog.

Read more here.

