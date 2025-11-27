Power woes add to hospital drama

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

AT RISK: A state mortuary at Dora Nginza Hospital was allegedly affected by power failures this week, raising concerns about how dead bodies were being preserved

Dora Nginza Hospital in Zwide, Gqeberha, cancelled important services this week, including paediatric and oncology elective surgeries, after electrical and backup system failures forced its operating theatres to shut down since Sunday.

According to a union member, a state mortuary inside the hospital was reportedly also affected, sparking concerns about how the bodies were being preserved.

The health department said on Wednesday evening that the power had since been restored. However, doctors said the situation had caused a backlog.

