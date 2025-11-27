Rameez Patel found guilty of wife’s murder after blaming intruders

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rameez with Fatima Patel, the wife he is accused of brutally killing.

The case of Rameez Patel, the Limpopo businessman who killed his wife by shooting her in the face and then blamed intruders, has finally come to an end after 10 years, with a guilty verdict.

Patel was on Tuesday found guilty of murdering his 28-year-old wife, Fatima Patel, at their home in Nirvana, west of Polokwane, in April 2015.

He was convicted at the Polokwane high court on Tuesday.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said evidence presented before the court revealed that on the morning of the incident, Patel shot his wife in the face inside their apartment and left her lying in a pool of blood.

“The court further heard that later that same day, at around 6pm, Patel returned to the apartment and found the victim still unresponsive. He then reported the matter to the police, alleging that a house robbery had taken place,” Mashaba said.

“Police responded swiftly to the scene and discovered the victim lying unconscious with a gunshot wound to her face. Emergency medical services personnel declared her dead on the scene.”

A murder case was immediately opened, and after investigations, Patel was arrested six days later.

He made several court appearances before being granted bail of R250,000 on June 2 2015.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe applauded the work of the provincial investigating unit and the provincial tracking team.

Patel is expected back in court on December 17 for pre-sentencing proceedings. His bail has been revoked.

Patel’s matter was characterised by a lot of drama. At some point the state’s two witnesses, who were his domestic worker and a general worker at his business, opted out of the witness protection programme and skipped the country.

He was also accused of killing his mother.

