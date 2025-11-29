SA’s literacy crisis worsens Sesotho’s fight for survival in Western Cape

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Michael Nkalane and Zolani Sinxo

Teaching is challenging under any circumstances, but instruction in Sesotho is especially tough in the Western Cape, where English, Afrikaans, and isiXhosa dominate.

Describing her daily grind, Ntomboxolo Nomxhego, a grade 3 teacher at Hopolang Primary School in Khayelitsha, says: “For hours after school in the evening, I have to prepare my lesson plans and translate English textbooks for my Sesotho first language learners and prepare lessons for the next day.”

Hopolang is one of only two primary schools in the province offering Sesotho as a language of instruction. The other is Lehlohonolo Primary in Gugulethu. After primary school, Sesotho pupils can continue with Sesotho as a subject at Fezeka High in Gugulethu, Uxolo High in Khayelitsha or Ilingelethu Secondary in Malmesbury.

Lehlohonolo has 200 Sesotho pupils; Hopolang has more than 327, with 220 taught in Sesotho. Both schools are located in predominantly isiXhosa-speaking areas, where IsiXhosa home language (HL) pupils make up 26% of grade 3 pupils in the Western Cape, Afrikaans 36%, and English 37%. Sesotho’s presence here is negligible compared to its dominance in the Free State at 76%.

Nomxhego said, unlike in isiXhosa, English and Afrikaans, schools do not have books, learning materials and other content in subjects such as maths and science written in Sesotho.

Lehlohonolo principal Nthabiseng Nduku agrees: “A teacher must read a physics textbook and then translate and make notes in Sesotho first before going to class. You can imagine how long that takes.”

Thabang Khoabane, deputy chair of the Lehlohonolo school governing body (SGB), adds: “Our language is neglected. Even the Sesotho reading books, which are the only textbooks we have, are written in a diluted language.”

The shortage of textbooks and quality Sesotho teaching affects many regions, but Sesotho’s marginal status in the Western Cape exacerbates the issue.

The literacy crisis is starkly evident in the Funda Uphumelele National Survey (FUNS) benchmarks released last week. Only 38% of Sesotho home language pupils nationally have met the reading benchmark by grade 4, compared with 46% across all 11 official languages. Foundation years fare even worse — less than 32% achieve the overall benchmark in grades 1, 2, and 3, with Sesotho home language pupils scoring just 31% in grade 1, then dropping to 18% in grades 2 and 3.

Across all home languages, 15% of pupils cannot read a single word by the end of grade 3.

The survey notes “significant inequalities in likelihood of reaching benchmarks by language, province, gender and socio-economic status”.

Among provinces, the Western Cape ranked second-highest across languages overall at 60%, just below Gauteng’s 62%.

For most grades, the Western Cape had the largest proportion of children meeting the benchmarks — though, as with the English- and Afrikaans-speaking groups of children, this largely reflects the province’s more favourable socioeconomic context.

Disparities extend to book ownership and publishing. The National Reading Survey (2023) found that while 97% of English-speaking households own at least one book in their language, only 52% of Sesotho-speaking households do. English books make up 80% of national sales; Sesotho books barely 1%. Book publishing data collated in 2024 showed that 2,161 English textbooks were published, but only 64 in Sesotho; in nine African languages combined, just 1,675 textbooks were produced.

The scarcity of textbooks and reading materials for Sesotho pupils demonstrates a structural legacy problem in South African publishing and education, forcing teachers like Ntomboxolo to bridge the gap themselves by translating materials and improvising lessons.

The marginal role of Sesotho in the province contradicts the national policy of encouraging mother-tongue bilingual instruction in all 11 languages.

While the Western Cape education department (WCED) recognises Afrikaans, English, and IsiXhosa as the main provincial languages, it is committed to supporting marginalised languages, said Millicent Merton, WCED spokesperson.

She confirmed two primary schools offer Sesotho as a home language in the foundation phase.

The Western Cape’s language policy recognises and supports multilingualism alongside the three main languages. “The WCED is partnering with higher education institutions, nongovernment organisations and local community stakeholders to strengthen capacity for multilingual teaching and to broaden the supply of materials and teacher training where there is a need,” said Merton.

Fezeka High School, built during apartheid in 1966, has been teaching Sesotho since the 1970s. Uxolo High School, established in the 1990s, offers Sesotho as a home language from grades 10-12 and mainly enrols pupils from Hopolang Primary. Ilingelethu, established in 2010, also provides Sesotho instruction. Fezeka has 209, Uxolo 215 and Ilingelethu 113 Sesotho learners.

Uxolo High principal Khaya Bonani, a Sesotho speaker, warned that Sesotho is in “crisis” in the Western Cape. He cited failed efforts to open a Sesotho crèche in Grabouw in the early 2000s. “There is a need for Sesotho schools here. Many Basothos live here. Their language is dying in front of them,” he said.

The presence of isiXhosa speakers in the Western Cape is historically entrenched. Moshesh Primary School in Langa, built in 1941 and named after Lesotho’s first king Moshoeshoe I, taught Sesotho in the early grades and introduced isiXhosa in what was then standard 5. Sesotho instruction ended in the late 1990s due to demarcation and isiXhosa dominance.

Mark Khoabane, chair of the Western Cape Basotho Initiation Forum, said the school was once a proud Basotho institution. “That is lost. We have no choice but to find alternatives for our children,” he said.

In Breede Valley, Worcester, the Basotho maintain cultural traditions like initiation schools and King Moshoeshoe commemorations dating to the 1950s, attracting Basotho-speaking people across the Western Cape.

Communities such as Worcester, Langa, Gugulethu, Mfuleni and Nyanga have sizeable Sesotho-speaking populations, according to Khoabane and Basotho elders. This is despite Stats SA’s 2022 census recording that Basotho constitute only 1% of the total Black African population in the Western Cape, with AmaXhosa dominating at 31.4%.

Khoabane is cynical, saying that Stats SA counts home languages, with many Basotho speaking isiXhosa too.

The article has been produced with the support of the Henry Nxumalo Foundation