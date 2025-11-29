US FDA memo links 10 child deaths to Covid-19 vaccines, New York Times reports

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The US Food and Drug Administration said in an internal memo that at least 10 children had likely died “because of” Covid-19 vaccinations, citing myocarditis, or heart inflammation, as a possible cause, the New York Times reported on Friday.

The department of health and human services, which includes the FDA, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report.

The news comes as health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jnr has sharply changed government policy on Covid vaccines, limiting access to them to people 65 and older, as well as those with underlying conditions.

Kennedy, a longtime anti-vaccine crusader before taking on the nation’s top health post under President Donald Trump, has also linked vaccines to autism and sought to rewrite the country’s immunisation policies.

During Trump’s first term, when the pandemic erupted, and under his successor Joe Biden, US health officials strongly endorsed the vaccines as lifesaving.

The memo, written by the FDA’s chief medical and scientific officer, Vinay Prasad, did not disclose the ages or health conditions of the children, or the vaccine manufacturers involved, the New York Times said.

Prasad was quoted as calling the finding “a profound revelation” and announcing plans to tighten vaccine oversight, including requiring randomised studies for all subgroups.

Reuters