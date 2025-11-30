Netanyahu officially asks Israeli president for pardon

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has submitted an official request for his pardon to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, the Israeli president’s office said on Sunday.

“The office of the president is aware that this is an extraordinary request which carries with it significant implications. After receiving all of the relevant opinions, the president will responsibly and sincerely consider the request,” Herzog’s office said.

There was no immediate comment from the prime minister’s office.

Netanyahu has been facing a long-running corruption trial. He denies the charges and has pleaded not guilty.

Reuters