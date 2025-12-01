IN PICS | Heavy rains, hailstorm wreak havoc in Gauteng

A hailstorm, heavy rain and strong winds caused destruction in some parts of Gauteng on Sunday night.
City Power says it received more than 2,700 calls from customers experiencing outages across the city.
The power outages were a result of heavy rains that battered parts of the city on Sunday.
Areas around Pretoria North, Welbekend, Ga-Rankuwa, Soshanguve and the northern suburbs were among the hardest hit.
WATCH | Heavy rain, fierce winds, hail, and excessive lightning and thunder wreaked havoc in parts of Gauteng this weekend, with the SA Weather Service warning that more severe conditions are expected in the coming week. @Koena_xM— Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) December 1, 2025
Videos: Supplied pic.twitter.com/VmQRHKKYAE
There were road closures in Pretoria North on Eskia Mphahlele Drive northbound and Nienaber Avenue. Paul Kruger Street and Van Rensburg Street North were also affected.
Sowetan
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.