Justice Madlanga rebukes Mashazi over sexual assault inaction

Chairperson of the Madlanga commission, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, has criticised former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi for “sitting back and folding her arms” when she heard allegations that senior metro police officers were sexually assaulting their juniors.

This was after 65-year-old Mashazi told the commission that she heard from victims as far back as 2016 that they were being sexually assaulted by their seniors, including suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) chief Jabulani Mapiyeye.

Mashazi said she had instead created a programme that empowered and promoted the female officers and made them understand that they were not sexual objects but were equal to men.

However, Madlanga asked what she did when the allegations were raised.

Mashazi responded that she could not investigate because there was no formal complaint raised with her, inviting a sharp rebuke from Madlanga.

“You get to hear all of this in 2016, and all you do, in case I misunderstood you, is to create a platform for women to be empowered?

“You suggest that as a leader you get reports of such horrendous acts by [the] chief of police, and you sit back and fold your arms and say, ‘there are no complaints to me’.”

“Why can’t you be proactive and do the best you can to get to the bottom of this?” asked Madlanga.

However, Mashazi maintained that she couldn’t initiate an investigation without a formal complaint.

The hearing continues.

