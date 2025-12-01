Neglected R22m sports complex goes to waste

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A R22m sports complex in Limpopo that was meant to be a breeding ground for future athletes and sports champions is crumbling due to a lack of maintenance.

The Makhuvha Sports Complex in Thohoyandou was completed in December 2012 and was used to host Premier Soccer League matches. It was also Black Leopards’ home ground.

Today it is overgrown with grass, and two swimming pools that were never used are filled with dirty water. The lights on top of the grandstand near the soccer pitch are not working, and the netball court has a broken fence.

Soccer coach Mpho Netshituni blamed the Thulamela municipality for allowing the facility to decay.

The council has blamed vandalism and revealed it spends nearly R200,000 a month on security.

“I don’t know if the facility qualifies to be called a stadium in this condition. Our players struggle for water to drink here. We don’t use the toilets because we don’t have water to flush them,” said Netshituni.

“The municipality has failed us and the young people who were hopeful about the sports complex. The lack of maintenance makes everything worse. We had high hopes when they opened the complex.”

He said during the rainy season the grass grew long and they would have to cut it themselves.

“We are sad to see the stadium in this condition,” he said.

“We were promised big things when it opened and we were hopeful. They fail to irrigate the pitch. The biggest issue is water. The whole neighborhood has a water challenge. If the lights are fixed we can play games at night.”

Makhuvha Stadium is one of the municipality’s key facilities. The swimming pools are not functioning but the soccer pitch remains operational, with sporting activities taking place daily.

Municipal spokesperson Nndwamato Tshiila said vandalism was a major challenge.

“In 2023, the electricity transformer at the stadium was stolen, resulting in a loss of electricity supply within the facility. Without electricity, the water pumps for the swimming pools and the irrigation system for the soccer pitch could not operate, negatively affecting the overall functionality of the stadium. An electricity transformer has since been installed,” said Tshiila.

“The process of repairing and maintaining the stadium is ongoing. This includes the refurbishment of community toilets and maintenance of the swimming pools, with a budget allocation of R50,000. The stadium relies on two boreholes but only one is producing water while the other has run dry.

“Security services have been strengthened to prevent further vandalism. The cost of security services at Makhuvha Stadium is R198,991.49 per month, covering eight security officers, with four deployed during the day and four at night.”

Nditsheni Ramabulana, 17, a player for FC Basel, which is in the SA Football Association Vhembe Regional League, said he has dreams of one day playing in professional soccer leagues or for Bafana Bafana, but the conditions on the field they use are discouraging.

“Venda is very hot most of the year, and playing soccer without enough water is not a good thing. Many players have been discouraged and quit football as a result. The soccer pitch is so bad that you can’t separate between the running track and the actual field. We need intervention,” said Ramabulana.

Another player, Gundo Mutshinya, said: “Sometimes it starts raining during a match and the whole pitch gets muddy. The municipality could get artificial grass for us. That can help because they are failing to maintain the stadium. It’s been like this for many years.

“We don’t use toilets at all. We p** around the soccer pitch.”

When Sowetan visited the area, netball coach Livhuwani Matidze was training young girls who will represent the Thulamela region in the Netball Championships that started on Sunday.

He said the municipality’s negligence and lack of will to take sport seriously were the reasons the stadium was in such a bad state.

Soccer coach Rofhiwa Nenzhelele said: “Our players don’t enjoy playing here. It’s painful because there is nothing we can do about it. We just accept what we have.”

