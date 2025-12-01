Nelson Mandela Bay beaches tell a tale of two cities

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As Nelson Mandela Bay gears up for the annual influx of holidaymakers, a stark contrast is emerging along its coastline.

Though the metro has poured resources into new surveillance cameras to safeguard sunseekers on its flagship Blue Flag beaches, many of the non-Blue Flag stretches are still in neglect — affected by storms, sewage spills, vandalism and long-abandoned public facilities that now pose serious safety risks.

After having been closed for 10 months due to untreated sewage gushing onto the beach, Brighton Beach is finally open again, but almost all the facilities have been vandalised.

The beach, which had popular roadside picnic spots, has no ablution facilities available. The only buildings nearby have been stripped by thieves and vandals and gutted by fires.

The pier that stretches out over the beach at Wells Estate has been barricaded.

The paint on the once-bustling cavea is peeling, the staircases are rusting and some restrooms are inaccessible due to sand.

