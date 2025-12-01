PrimeXBT insights: how AI megacaps are shaping global markets and the JSE

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

AI megacaps listed on the Nasdaq are shaping global equity markets, with ripple effects felt on SA’s JSE.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become the defining force behind global equity markets, with a small group of US megacap technology stocks reshaping valuations, capital flows and investor behaviour worldwide, including in SA.

Over the past two years, the “Magnificent 7″ — Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta and Tesla — have grown so rapidly that they now make up more than 33% of the S&P 500’s total market capitalisation, effectively transforming the index into an AI-driven barometer rather than a broad representation of the US economy.

Nvidia alone has surged more than 230% and crossed the $5-trillion mark, while Microsoft sits above $3.2-trillion, contributing to the expansion of the S&P 500’s forward price-to-earnings ratio to nearly 22 times compared with its long-term average of around 16 times.

This concentration has driven more than 70% of the S&P 500’s total return over the past year, while the median stock has delivered only modest gains of 5% to 7%.

For South African traders, this AI-driven dominance matters deeply. Not only does it influence global risk appetite and the direction of the rand. It also shapes the performance of local tech-linked counters such as Naspers and Prosus, affects flows into JSE-listed global ETFs, and helps explain why the JSE trading at roughly 11.5 times forward earnings continues to lag the AI-fuelled rerating seen in developed markets.

This backdrop underscores the importance of Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)-regulated brokers like PrimeXBT, which provide access to AI-themed assets and allow traders to position themselves around these global shifts.

How AI megacaps are inflating median valuations

The mechanics behind this valuation shift are straightforward. Capitalisation-weighted indices such as the S&P 500 and MSCI World are disproportionately influenced by the performance of their largest constituents.

As Nvidia, Microsoft and Alphabet rally, they pull the valuation of the entire index upward. This produces two significant distortions:

First, index performance becomes heavily reliant on the gains of a few giants, even when the majority of listed companies are flat or declining.

Second, median valuations rise because these oversized companies exert an upward pull on market-wide valuation metrics, creating the appearance of a uniformly expensive equity landscape.

Analysts have warned that this narrow leadership conceals weaker underlying breadth and makes headline indices appear more resilient than they actually are.

Global equity consequences: fragile gains and capital rotation

The dominance of AI megacaps has changed global equity dynamics in meaningful ways. Investors who hold these stocks have enjoyed extraordinary returns, but the concentration of market power has increased fragility.

A disappointing earnings report, a downgrade in forward guidance or a shift in AI-related sentiment from Nvidia’s earnings triggers a significant market reaction. This sensitivity has created an environment in which worldwide indices are more reactive to single-stock narratives than at any time in recent memory.

As a result, global capital flows can quickly shift towards or away from emerging markets as investors rebalance portfolios to maintain exposure to high-growth US names.

Periods of extreme volatility have also become more common, with fluctuations in AI-linked stocks often spilling over into commodities, currencies and other risk assets.

SA’s JSE: a market feeling the ripple effects

The SA40 index — a benchmark of the top 40 largest companies on the JSE — has not been insulated from these global forces.

As international investors increase their exposure to US AI stocks, other positions are frequently trimmed, and South African equities, particularly domestically focused counters, are among those most affected.

Although the JSE’s resource sectors sometimes benefit from improved global risk appetite, the broader market has occasionally struggled to keep pace with global index gains during AI-driven rallies in the US. This has resulted in episodes where the JSE’s headline performance masks weaker underlying breadth.

The exchange’s movements increasingly reflect shifts in global sentiment rather than purely domestic fundamentals, highlighting how tightly interconnected SA’s financial markets have become with the AI-led surge abroad.

AI markets and how to trade them with PrimeXBT

AI has reshaped global markets in a profound yet uneven manner. A handful of US megacaps now exert extraordinary influence over global valuations, index performance and international capital flows.

The JSE, like many markets, continues to feel the effects of these shifts through changes in foreign investor behaviour, divergence between sectors and fluctuating market breadth. Understanding these dynamics is essential for investors navigating today’s equity environment.

In this context, FSCA-regulated brokers such as PrimeXBT play a meaningful role in helping traders adapt to an increasingly AI-shaped market. By providing global access, fast execution and advanced order controls, PrimeXBT enables traders to respond effectively to the volatility and concentration risk that define modern equity trading.

The broker also offers low trading fees, free deposits and withdrawals, and convenient local fiat payment methods alongside flexible crypto options, making access to global markets more seamless for South African traders.

In addition to crypto futures and CFDs on indices, commodities, currencies and digital assets, traders can also access major US tech shares including Nvidia, Meta, Apple, Tesla, and Netflix, as well as key regional benchmarks such as the SA40.

This allows market participants to engage directly with AI-linked themes, hedge exposure, or react quickly to earnings surprises and macroeconomic events. This integrated, multi-asset approach supports both opportunity seeking and risk management in a rapidly evolving landscape.

Start trading with PrimeXBT

• About the author: Kearabilwe Nonyana is VIP account manager at PrimeXBT SA.

This article was sponsored by PrimeXBT.

The content provided here is for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice, and does not constitute a solicitation or invitation to engage in any financial transactions, investments, or related activities. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The financial products offered by PrimeXBT are complex and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. These products may not be suitable for all investors. Before engaging, you should consider whether you understand how these leveraged products work and whether you can afford the high risk of losing your money. PrimeXBT does not accept clients from the restricted jurisdictions as indicated on its website. Terms and conditions apply.

PrimeXBT (Pty) Ltd is an authorised financial services provider in SA with licence number 45697. PrimeXBT (Pty) Ltd acts as an intermediary between the investor and the market maker which is the counterparty to the products purchased through PrimeXBT.