Foreigners fill SA's skill gaps in education and health

Resignation and burnout deplete teaching workforce

Luyolo Mkentane

Luyolo Mkentane

Political Correspondent

Minister of public service and administration, Mzamo Buthelezi.
Minister of public service and administration Mzamo Buthelezi. File photo. (, FREDDY MAVUNDA)

The department of public service and administration says about 0.44% of public servants in South Africa are foreign nationals.

Of the estimated 1,390,216 public servants, there were 6,333 foreigners employed in the public service at the end of April, and the department wants to tighten the strings on their employment.

The number of foreign workers was particularly concentrated in the education and health sectors, where 3,305 and 2,625 workers, respectively, were employed at national and provincial levels combined.

Acting deputy director-general Anusha Naidoo said the two sectors have the “highest concentration” of foreigners because some South Africans are not open to the idea of working in far-flung areas.

“Do we keep the skill vacuum — that is, leave the schools without teachers — or do we advertise and if a foreign national applies, we take them through the recruitment process, and if they qualify we appoint them?” Naidoo said.

