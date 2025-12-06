Unilever out to boost local supply chains

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Unilever South Africa, which makes household brands such as Handy Andy, Lux, Omo and Domestos, wants to double its locally sourced materials and products.

The company makes about 95% of its products locally at its six factories, including in Durban and Johannesburg.

“We’ve been rebuilding our capability as an organisation to drive innovation… the lifeblood of an organisation. While the one big innovation is new products, I think also a lot of innovation in localisation is a big drive for us,” said Unilever South Africa CEO Justin Apsey.

In 2019, Unilever sourced 40% of its material locally, but its operations were negatively hit by Covid-19 when import supplies were halted.

“Hopefully, by the end of this year, we will have 85% local inclusion across our organisation. And that requires, obviously, a lot of innovation, because you’ve had to think a little bit, how do you generate manufacturers? How do you create more inclusive supply chains in what you’ve done? And how do you change your spend into traditional areas you’d spend with global suppliers, into local suppliers,” he said.

Over the years, the company has spent about R3bn on small, medium and micro enterprises.

Unilever produces household brands such as Shield, Vaseline, Knorr and Rajah. Apsey said some of its products, especially in personal care, are facing stiff competition.

Trading has been difficult due to macroeconomic conditions, as “it’s not a very high growth environment at the moment” for the industry.

“We have parts of our business where we’ve made fantastic gains… and parts where we struggled against some good local and global competitors that have done different things.”

The food and home care categories were moving in the right direction, Apsey said, while “we’re seeing home care, which would be your washing liquids and washing powders, a little more subdued, and people moving and dropping down to probably smaller pack sizes, dropping down in price points.

“The categories are not growing and are changing in how they’re structured. The middle of the market is getting smaller, the bottom is getting bigger, and the top, actually premium, is getting better. Our brands that are in the middle are under pressure, but we’re getting a lot of traction with stuff at the top.”

The Vaseline Cera-Glow and Dove ranges of products, such as body moisturisers and deodorants, are performing well, while Dawn body lotion in the middle segment is under pressure because of consumers opting for bottom-end lotions such as petroleum jelly.

“Luckily, we have a petroleum jelly [product], so we are doing okay. Business-wise, there are always winners and losers… we’re lucky we have a portfolio that’s able to sort of grab onto each one of those opportunities.”

Apsey said the opportunity still exists to use existing brands to generate value. “We are nowhere near what people would call dominant market shares. If you go across my entire portfolio, my market share is about 45%, so there’s still a lot of opportunity to edge out growth within the portfolio we have.

“The biggest challenge in our country at the moment, which worries me the most, is GDP growth. The second-biggest thing for me is talent supply, which remains constrained.”

Specialist environments such as engineering in supply chain, finance, and IT are areas with constraints. Unilever’s sales and marketing have been hardest hit due to competitors poaching each other’s employees, Apsey said.

“The power of our organisation comes from our sales and marketing. We’ve lost a lot of people in that segment. Sales and marketing is where I’m the most focused at the moment, because that’s going to be the lifeblood of the business going forward, and that’s where we need to make sure we build a much stronger pipeline.

“And actually, I think that’s where the youth can be very involved in... and the way things are changing with e-commerce, there’s a lot more we could do in that space.”