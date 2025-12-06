News

US legislators press Google, Apple to remove apps tracking immigration agents

Reuters Reuters

Reuters

Apple and Alphabet's Google have also made changes in response to privacy demands, reshaping how online advertising works. Stock photo.
US legislators press Google, Apple to remove apps tracking immigration agents. Stock photo (123RF/dimarik16)

The US House committee on homeland security has asked Google GOOGL.O and Apple AAPL.O to detail what steps they are taking to remove mobile applications that allow users to track federal immigration officers.

In letters sent on Friday to Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Apple head Tim Cook, committee leaders singled out ICEBlock, an app previously used to monitor US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, saying apps hosted on their app stores risk “jeopardising the safety of DHS personnel.” Legislators requested a briefing by December 12.

The letters urged Google and Apple to ensure these apps cannot be used to target officers or obstruct lawful immigration enforcement.

The committee noted that while free speech is protected, it does not extend to advocacy that incites imminent lawless action, referencing a landmark Supreme Court ruling.

Google and Apple did not respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

The letters follow concerns that these tools allow users to anonymously report and track the movements of federal agents, including those from ICE and Customs and Border Protection.

In October, Google said that ICEBlock was never available on Google’s Play Store and added it had removed similar apps due to policy violations.

Apple also removed ICEBlock and other tracking apps from its App Store at the time.

Attorney general Pam Bondi said the apps “put ICE agents at risk just for doing their jobs”, while Apple cited violations of its policies against content that could harm individuals or groups. The removals followed a surge in downloads of ICEBlock, which had more than a million users before being pulled.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

WATCH LIVE | Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi briefs the media

2

Five new local cookbooks that promise to be perfect Christmas gift

3

Madlanga Commission witness gunned down: Police hunting who gave the order for the hit

4

Ten people killed in mass shooting in Saulsville, Atteridgeville

5

IN FULL | What “Witness D” said during his testimony at the Madlanga inquiry

Related Articles