Chinese jets directed fire-control radar at Japanese aircraft, Japan says

Chinese fighter jets directed their fire-control radar at Japanese aircraft over international waters on Saturday close to Japan’s Okinawan islands in two separate incidents that Japan’s defence minister described as “dangerous acts”.

“These radar illumination went beyond what is necessary for the safe flight of aircraft,” Japan’s defence minister Shinjiro Koizumi said in a post on X. Japan, he said, had lodged a protest with China over the “regrettable” incident.

The encounters over the islands, which are close to disputed territory claimed by both Japan and China will likely ratchet up tension between the neighbours. Relations have already soured after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi warned that Japan could respond to any Chinese military action against Taiwan if it also threatened Japan’s security.

The Chinese J-15 jets were launched from China’s Liaoning aircraft carrier, which was manoeuvring south of the Okinawan islands along with three missile destroyers, Japan said.

Reuters