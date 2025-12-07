Man drowns at Durban’s New Beach

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A man drowned at Durban’s New Beach on Saturday morning after getting into difficulty while swimming.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said just after 10.15am on Saturday, their crew responded to a call about a drowning incident.

“Paramedics arrived on the scene to find metro police and lifeguards in attendance and were shown to the victim,” said Jamieson.

He said a man believed to be in his thirties had got into difficulty while swimming and was rescued by lifesavers.

Paramedics assessed the man, however he showed no signs of life and was declared deceased on the scene.

“ALS Paramedics would like to urge people to please be cautious this festive season and be responsible. Swim in designated areas and be careful of the ocean’s current. Please obey the lifeguards and please do not swim under the influence of any substance or alcohol,” said Jamieson.

The circumstances leading to the drowning were not immediately known but police were in attendance and investigating, he said.

