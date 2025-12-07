WATCH | BMA gives media briefing on festive season operational plan

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr. Michael Masiapato briefs members of the media.

Border Management Authority (BMA) commisioner Dr Michael Masiapato briefs the media on festive season law enforcement operations, detailing security arrangements for the busy 2025/26 festive period.

The commissioner will also provide a report on the work of the authority for the second quarter of the 2025/2026 financial year, highlighting the recent movement patterns of people and goods across ports of entry.

The BMA will announce important requirements for travellers at ports of entry for both the departure and the return legs of the festive season.

