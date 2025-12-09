Free State principal arrested for allegedly sexually abusing pupil

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

From being a bubbly child who shared everything with her mother, an allegedly sexually abused teenager now isolates herself from her and friends and family.

This is how the life of a 15-year-old girl has changed after her alleged abuse by a school principal, who has been arrested and placed on suspension.

The teen’s 42-year-old mother, who cannot be named to protect the identity of her child, said the incident happened last month at a private boarding school in Harrismith in the Free State. It is alleged the headmaster, 50, summoned the child to his office, and when she arrived, he asked for a hug. They then went to an old office block where he allegedly touched her inappropriately.

The teen’s mother said the harassment of her daughter started during term two when the headmaster on several occasions asked her child about her virginity status.

“My child told me she was summoned on November 11 by the principal. When she went to his office, there were other staff members present, and the principal told her to go back and said he would call her later on,” she said. “Later he called her through the res lady, and as soon as they were in the office, the principal asked for a hug, but my daughter politely refused.”

The principal allegedly wouldn’t take no for an answer and instructed her to go to an old office block on the premises, where he touched her private parts.

The child told her friends about her ordeal, and they advised her to tell her parents in Johannesburg. The parents immediately drove 280km to the school. The mother said they met the principal, who conceded he said inappropriate things to the girl.

The mother alleged local police seemed hesitant to open a case against the principal. She said the next day, when she was at the school trying to meet staff members, police allegedly called her and said that she must leave the school. The school security guard also allegedly told her they were instructed to deny her access.

“They asked me to leave the school. I asked them what they are doing and they told me they will not guard my child.”

She then approached the Free State education department, which helped her register a case with police.

The mother said her daughter’s experience had changed her behaviour because she had been a lively girl. “I was trying to get a psychologist for her because I don’t know what is wrong with her. She is always in her room playing games and not saying a word to anyone.”

Free State education department spokesperson Howard Ndaba said: “The school may be an independent institution but let it be stated clearly and without ambiguity that no independent school, no governing body and no principal is above the law.

“Every school remains subject to the oversight of the provincial education department, which is the ultimate custodian of pupil safety and welfare in the province.”

The mother told Sowetan the man she met during the interview for her daughter’s admission to the school is different from the man who is in the dock for allegedly abusing her daughter.

“I loved how the Free State is always No 1 in terms of matric results. I learnt about the school through a former colleague and during the interview the accused appeared as a strict principal,” she said.

The National Prosecuting Authority confirmed the principal faces charges of sexual assault, intimidation and rape.

