JOB AD | CEO of the Energy and Water Sector Education Training Authority

Creating a sustainable tomorrow today, through skills: EWSETA anticipates, builds and manages the skills development needs of the energy and water sectors.

The Energy and Water Sector Education and Training Authority (EWSETA) is a Skills Development Authority serving the energy and water sectors. It is one of 21 SETAs established in SA in terms of the Skills Development Act of 1998 (SDA) as amended.

The EWSETA Board (Accounting Authority) invites suitable candidates to apply for a chief executive officer (CEO) position aimed at developing and implementing the strategic vision of the SETA and ensuring delivery on its mandate.

The successful candidate will serve as the accounting officer delegated by the Board.

Visit the EWSETA website for more information on the SETA, including its vision, mission and values.

Location: EWSETA head office in Parktown, Johannesburg.

Reporting to: EWSETA Board (Accounting Authority)

Term of employment: Fixed-term contract ending March 31 2030 (aligned to the term of office of the Accounting Authority).

Job grade: Patterson Grade E4

Remuneration: Total cost to company within the salary band range of a director-general.

Reference: EwsetaCeo01-2025

Purpose of the job and expected outcomes:

To lead and provide overall strategic direction and leadership in the implementation of the National Skills Development Plan 2030 within the energy and water sectors to ensure achievement of the SETA’s mandate.

Lead and direct the organisation towards a high-performance culture and promote consistent performance management across the organisation for overall success.

Upskilling and transforming the relevant sectors, which includes electricity, renewable energy, nuclear, gas and water services sub-sectors as determined by the minister of higher education & training in terms of Section 9(2) of the SDA in conjunction with the Government Gazette No 42589 of July 22 2019.

Lead and facilitate strategic engagements with stakeholders to ensure alignment of the EWSETA’s objectives to stakeholder needs.

Lead the development and implementation of EWSETA’s corporate governance framework to ensure clean administration and governance.

Managing the delivery of quality assurance principles of the mandate as stipulated in the service level agreement with the minister, for all of EWSETA’s stakeholders.

Monitoring and evaluation of all services rendered to stakeholders, remaining visionary to EWSETA’s efforts, including research and data management.

Report to the EWSETA Board, and the relevant national bodies, on the achievement of the EWSETA objectives as stated in the strategic plan.

Financial management of EWSETA as it relates to the management of the EWSETA annual budget, Public Finance Management Act (PFMA)/Treasury compliance, supply chain, grants disbursements, payroll, cash and investment management.

Managing all legal matters and the reputation of the EWSETA.

From time to time, perform such other functions as determined by the Board.

Minimum knowledge, skills and experience required:

Minimum of 10 years’ experience at a senior executive management level within a similar environment focusing on leading a public and/or private sector organisation.

Experience in working with legislation of direct relevance such as the SDA, Skills Development Levies Act, the National Development Plan (NDP), National Skills Development Plan 2030, National Qualifications Framework (NQF) Act, PFMA, and Companies Act.

Good exposure to both the governance and legal and regulatory operational aspects of, for example, the PFMA.

Experience in building and managing stakeholder relationship at all levels.

Experience in developing a strategy for a business or organisation.

Minimum qualifications required:

Postgraduate degree or equivalent.

Master’s degree or equivalent in relevant (NQF 9) field.

MBA or MBL will be advantageous.

Security vetting and assessments:

All shortlisted candidates will be subject to security and financial vetting.

Shortlisted candidates will further be required to undergo psychometric testing to confirm attitudinal and behavioural alignment to the position. The assessment takes a day, from 7.30am to 5pm.

Applications:

Applications must include a one-page motivation, a comprehensive CV, certified copies of the candidate’s qualifications and valid driver’s licence, and valid proof of identification.

Applications can be submitted via email to jobs@kamo.co.za.

Closing date: January 16 2026 at 4pm. No late applications will be considered.

Note:

EWSETA adheres to the principles of the Employment Equity Act and affirmative action, and these principles will apply in the selection process.

EWSETA welcomes applications from people with disabilities.

Correspondence will be limited to short-listed candidates only.

Should you not hear from EWSETA within four weeks of the closing date, regard your application as unsuccessful.

This article was sponsored by EWSETA.