Over R270m ready to be claimed by Phuthuma Nathi shareholders. Are you one of them?

Having paid out over R19.2bn in dividends to date, Phuthuma Nathi makes a real difference to the lives of its shareholders and their families.

MultiChoice SA’s Phuthuma Nathi is one of the country’s most successful broad-based black economic empowerment (BBBEE) share schemes.

Since its establishment in 2006, it has consistently paid dividends every year and to date more than R19.2bn has been paid. The scheme has made a real difference in the lives of shareholders and their families.

Phuthuma Nathi is urging shareholders and families of deceased shareholders to come forward and claim dividends that have not yet been collected.

Since 2020, the scheme has run annual national campaigns to trace shareholders with unclaimed dividends dating back to 2006. More than R125m has already been paid out, but over R270m remains waiting to be claimed.

Phuthuma Nathi is committed to finding its shareholders and ensuring that they receive what is rightfully theirs.

Experts in the financial sector point out that unclaimed dividends are a common challenge in SA, often resulting from shareholders not updating their personal or banking details or money owed to deceased estates.

They emphasise that awareness drives like this are vital to ensuring empowerment schemes fulfil their purpose.

If you are a Phuthuma Nathi shareholder who has not received dividends between 2006 and 2025, or are a family member of a deceased shareholder, contact the scheme asap:

Call centre: 086 011 6226 (Monday to Friday, 7am to 6pm, excluding public holidays)

086 011 6226 (Monday to Friday, 7am to 6pm, excluding public holidays) WhatsApp: 011 321 5400

011 321 5400 Email: phuthumanathi@singular.co.za

Unclaimed dividends are administered by Phuthuma Nathi’s transfer secretary, Singular Systems. A Financial Intelligence Centre Act (FICA) verification process is required, involving proof of identity, an up-to-date bank statement or confirmation letter, and proof of address.

Verified claims are typically paid within three to five working days. The verification process is essential to ensure that funds are paid to the correct person.

This article was sponsored by MultiChoice.