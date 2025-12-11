News

WATCH | 5th ANC national general council Closing

Prof Lesiba Teffo paying tribute at the 5th annual ANC NGC held at Birchwood Hotel. Picture: Mukovhe Mulidzwi (Mukovhe Mulidzwi, Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

The ANC’s fifth national general council concluded on Thursday, closing a pivotal gathering where delegates assessed the party’s progress, sharpened policy priorities and set the tone for the road ahead.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

LIVE UPDATES | Day 4 of ANC national general council

2

‘Mbalula is going to be ANC president’: Malema warns

3

UDM lodges complaint at SAHRC over Bafana coach Broos’s ‘racist, sexist’ comments

4

Jail will be good rehab for tik-addicted Shebeshxt, cops tell court

5

Police dismiss claims of heavily armed zama zamas roaming Bapong

Related Articles