WATCH | Want SA to rejoice? Give Shebeshxt bail, his lawyer argues

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Shebeshxt‘s lawyer has told the court the release of his client on bail will “bring joy and celebration to the whole country” as he is a well-known lekompo artist.

“The gallery is full of people who support him,” argued advocate TI Mokgopo during the musician’s bail application at the Polokwane magistrate’s court on Thursday.

Shebeshxt, real name Lehlogonolo Chauke, faces a charge of attempted murder after allegedly shooting a fan who was greeting him on a street in Polokwane on October 19.

WATCH | Lekompo star Shebeshxt was back in the Polokwane magistrate’s court on Thursday. His lawyer claimed his release on bail would “bring joy and celebration.” He is charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a fan in October. pic.twitter.com/sDlgaQM6uF — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) December 11, 2025

The musician handed himself to police last month and has been in custody since.

Mokgopo accused the investigating officer in the matter of having an emotional attachment to the case and not being a credible witness.

He said W/O Phaladi Makola had been angered by Shebeshxt arriving at the police station drunk and with a beer in his hand to hand himself over.

“The investigating officer is not a credible witness because he attached emotions to the matter. He was not considerate of the accused and attached emotions. The investigating officer had made up his mind about the accused and is trying to damage his image,” Mokgopo told the court.

The investigating officer is not a credible witness because he attached emotions to the matter. — Adv TI Mokgopo

During his testimony, Makola said Shebeshxt was “not a suitable candidate” for bail.

”If released on bail, he will continue committing other criminal offences. If you go to the internet, you will see the applicant always posts he wants to commit a first-degree offence because he does not have a degree.

“If he is released on bail, it will send a wrong message to society at large and mainly to his fans that you can commit a crime and be released on bail.”

However, Mokgopo said the state had not brought forth evidence that Shebeshxt’s release on bail will undermine public order or safety.

He said there had not been any evidence that his release on bail will jeopardise the proper function of justice, adding Shebeshxt will not influence or interfere with witnesses or evidence.

“The state failed to bring evidence that he will not follow bail conditions. He will not run away from the law. He brought himself [to] police,” said Mokgopo.

“He’s not a fugitive of the law. He does not intend to run away from the law. He can hand over his passport. The state did not bring enough evidence to show he was prepared to become a fugitive of the law for the rest of his life.

”But if it happens that he runs from the law, which is unlikely, there’s a process of extradition. He has no economic and financial ties outside South Africa. He will not evade trial."

He accused Makola of painting a picture of his client as a habitual criminal by bringing up his other charges and previous convictions during the bail application.

He said the charges have no bearing on his bail hearing.

“A bail hearing is not a trial. As such, bringing other cases is a matter of trial. Other courts have dealt with some of the charges. It is not fair to bring them before court. The interest of justice permits that he be released on bail,” he said.

The matter was postponed to Monday.

Sowetan