UN agency warns displaced Gazans face floods, as emergency supplies blocked

Hundreds of thousands of displaced Gazans face flooding of their tents and shelters by heavy rains, and materials for shelters and sandbags are not being allowed to enter the enclave, the UN International Organisation for Migration said on Friday.

Torrential rain swept across the Gaza Strip on Thursday, flooding tents sheltering families displaced by two years of war, and leading to the death of a baby girl due to exposure, local health officials said.

A total of 12 people are dead or missing as a result of the storm, with at least 13 buildings having collapsed and 27,000 tents flooded, the media office of the Hamas-run Gaza government said.

Nearly 795,000 displaced people are at heightened risk of potentially dangerous flooding in low-lying, rubble-filled areas where families are living in unsafe shelters, the IOM said. Insufficient drainage and waste management also heightened the risk of disease outbreak, the UN agency added.

‘OUR FOOD IS RUINED,’ SAYS FLOOD-HIT FATHER

Materials to help reinforce shelters such as timber and plywood, as well as sandbags and water pumps to help with flooding have been delayed from entering Gaza due to access restrictions, the IOM said.

Israel says it is meeting its obligations and accuses agencies of inefficiency and failing to prevent theft by Hamas, which the group denies. COGAT, the Israeli military arm that oversees humanitarian matters, said Israel had approved 100,000 pallet requests submitted by organisations of winter-related items, shelter equipment, and sanitation supplies over the past three months.

“‏Over the past few months, COGAT co-ordinated with the international community and facilitated the transfer of close to 270,000 tents and tarpaulins directly to the residents of the Gaza Strip,” COGAT said.

In a displaced camp in Nuseirat, central Gaza, ankle-deep water had pooled around the tents, soaking mattresses, shoes and clothes. Working with a bucket, 50-year-old Youssef Tawtah was trying to bail the water out, but it had nowhere to go and he appeared to make little progress.

“All night long the children and I were on our feet,” he said. “How can the children handle it?”

As his family gathered around a small open fire on a sandy bank near the tent, he hauled a sopping mattress through the floodwaters. Even cooking a meal will be difficult. “Our food is ruined,” he said.

SUPPLIES CANNOT WITHSTAND FLOODING, SAYS IOM

Supplies already dispatched to Gaza, including waterproof tents, thermal blankets and tarpaulins, were not able to withstand the flooding, the IOM added.

“After this storm made landfall yesterday, families are trying to protect their children with whatever they have,” IOM director-general Amy Pope said.

A ceasefire has broadly held since October, but the war destroyed much of Gaza’s infrastructure, and living conditions are dire. UN and Palestinian officials said at least 300,000 new tents are urgently needed for the roughly 1.5-million people still displaced.

The World Health Organisation said more than 4,000 people were living in what it described as high-risk areas on the coast, with 1,000 people directly affected by high waves from the sea.

It warned of health risks from pollution. “Thousands of families are sheltering in these low-lying and debris-filled coastal areas with no drainage or protective barriers, with heaps of garbage everywhere along the roads,” said WHO representative Rik Peeperkorn.

Reuters