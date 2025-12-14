Bangladesh says peacekeepers killed, injured in Sudan UN base attack

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A member of the Sudanese Armed Forces walks between damaged buildings almost a year into the war between the SAF and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Omdurman, Sudan on April 7 2024. File photo.

At least six Bangladeshi peacekeepers were killed and eight injured in an attack on a UN base in Abyei, Sudan, the Bangladesh Army said on Saturday.

“The situation in the area is still unstable and clashes with terrorists are ongoing,” it said in a statement, adding that the authorities were doing their best to provide medical treatment and rescue operations for those injured.

Bangladesh is one of the largest contributors to UN peacekeeping missions and its troops have long been deployed in Abyei, a volatile region disputed between Sudan and South Sudan.

Reuters