IN PICS | Homeless men offer helping hand to visitors collecting Durban’s ‘holy’ seawater

Mlungisi Ngidi sells containers as he walks past a woman enjoying the beach in Durban.

Visitors from across the country and beyond have begun to flock to Durban’s beaches, many of them to collect “holy” water.

These people are here not simply seeking enjoyment but for spiritual purification and to collect seawater for their rituals.

Equipped with 2l bottles, 5l containers and even cooler boxes, they make their way to the beach from as early as 5am and stay until the evening.

The tradition of collecting seawater for personal use is longstanding. “My family has been coming to the beach for cleansing since the time of my ancestors,” said Dineo Phasha from Gauteng.

“Most of us are not here just for leisure; we seek to rejuvenate ourselves, both spiritually and physically. We aim to rid ourselves of all 2025 curses as we prepare to welcome the new year.

“This is the holy water. We take it home to drink and for various rituals.”

Dineo Phasha pays Lucky Sokhulu for a container and for fetching water for her. (SANDILE NDLOVU)

A group of enterprising homeless men have recognised a business opportunity. They sell water containers for R15 each and offer to fetch water for an extra R5.

“I rise early and stay up late searching for these containers in bins around the city, in nearby neighbourhoods and along the beach. Sometimes I find them among the debris washed ashore,” said Lucky Nzama, one of the sellers.

“There is significant competition as many of us engage in this business. Being friendly with potential customers is essential to encourage them to purchase from you.“

With the money they earn they buy food and pay for shelter.

“Most of us use the money to buy food and pay for accommodation. I don’t make much on a day but it is enough to sustain me till the next day,” said another seller, Malusi Ngidi.

Lucky Nzama looks for potential buyers at North Beach in Durban. (SANDILE NDLOVU)

The presence of homeless people and their informal business has elicited mixed feelings, with some street vendors claiming they negatively impact the number of visitors to the beach.

“They deter people because they do not maintain personal hygiene or change their clothes,” said Fikile Xulu, a local vendor.

“When someone reports a theft, we immediately think of them. Even tourists have stopped coming as frequently. These individuals have played a role in that decline.”

Xulu said their businesses have suffered since the Covid-19 lockdown due to the reduced number of visitors to the beach.

0 of 9 A man walks on the shore of the beach in Durban on World Oceans Day. (SANDILE NDLOVU) A man walks on a Durban beach selling containers to visitors and offering to water from the sea. (SANDILE NDLOVU) A woman ask Mlungisi Ngidi how much the container costs as she enjoys the beach in Durban. (SANDILE NDLOVU) Visitors to South Beach in Durban on December 6 2025. (SANDILE NDLOVU) Malusi Ngidi sells containers to visitors by the Durban beach to earn money for food and shelter. (SANDILE NDLOVU) A man on the beach in Durban selling seawater containers. (SANDILE NDLOVU) Zanele Hadebe collects seawater after being baptised at North Beach in Durban. (SANDILE NDLOVU) Thabo Khanyile collects water with a container he bought from a homeless man at the beach in Durban. (SANDILE NDLOVU) A man sells bottles as a boy run towards the sea at the beach in Durban. (SANDILE NDLOVU)

However, some travellers from distant places appreciate the convenience of purchasing water bottles by the beach.

“This is a great initiative and it benefits us because we sometimes forget to bring our own containers,” said Zanele Hadebe, praising “these individuals” for engaging in productive activities instead of wandering aimlessly along the beach.

