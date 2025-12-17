Ten buses lost to fire at depot: Mpumalanga police open probe

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The police in Barberton have opened an inquiry after 10 buses caught fire at a bus depot in the early hours of Wednesday.

The fire started in one vehicle in the Buscor depot at about 1am before engulfing the others, said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli.

“Circumstances surrounding this incident have not yet been established and will form part of the inquiry,” he said.

Public works, roads and transport MEC Thulasizwe Thomo said he has engaged Buscor management to establish the extent of the damage. He is also asking for assurances, with contingency measures put in place, to minimise disruptions to public transport services — particularly for commuters in Barberton who rely on Buscor buses for daily travel during the festive period.

“The department is awaiting a report from Buscor, including the preliminary findings on the cause of the fire, while relevant authorities conduct their investigations,” said Thomo. “As we move through this peak festive season, it is critical that public transport operators heighten safety standards, ensure regular inspections of facilities and vehicles, and have clear emergency response plans in place.”

Police urged anyone who has information regarding the incident to call the Crime Stop number at 08600-10111, or send information via the MySAPS app. All information will be treated as confidential, and callers may opt to remain anonymous.

