Clear path forward for Nkwe Platinum and Genorah following SCA ruling

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nkwe Platinum and Genorah Resources commit to constructive collaboration as they engage on the future of the Zijin Garatau Platinum Mine.

Nkwe Platinum, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Zijin Mining Group, and Genorah Resources acknowledge the recent decision delivered by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

The SCA has confirmed that Nkwe Platinum’s 74% share in the Garatau Mining Right remains valid.

Both parties welcome the clarity the judgment provides. With the legal process now concluded, Nkwe Platinum and Genorah are pleased to move ahead with a shared understanding of the mining right’s status.

They remain committed to maintaining a constructive working relationship as they continue to engage on the way forward for the Zijin Garatau Platinum Mine, situated on the Eastern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo.

“We appreciate the SCA’s decision and the certainty it brings. This allows all parties to move forward with confidence and continue engaging in a cooperative and transparent manner,” said Leon Yang, CEO and MD of Nkwe Platinum Limited.

Genorah’s MD Maredi Mphahlele added: “Genorah respects the SCA’s ruling and values the positive spirit of collaboration between the parties as we continue discussions on the future development of the project, with the interests of all stakeholders in mind.”

Nkwe Platinum and Genorah express their appreciation to all stakeholders for their ongoing support and reaffirm their shared commitment to responsible and respectful engagement as they take the next steps together.

This article was sponsored by Nkwe Platinum.