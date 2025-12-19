MIT celebrates 30 years of turning tracks laid in dust into pathways of promise

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Through the Mineworkers Development Agency, created by the MIT, ex-miners are taught new skills such as welding and plumbing, empowering them to start their own businesses.

Thirty years ago, a group of South African mineworkers dreamt of something bigger than wages and shifts. They dreamt of a future where their children could walk into lecture halls, offices and hospitals, not just down into shafts.

Out of that dream, the Mineworkers Investment Trust (MIT) was born in 1995.

MIT grew out of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM); an organisation forged in struggle. Workers who once stood shoulder to shoulder against police on picket lines now put their hands together to build an investment company.

The move was radical. Instead of only fighting for fair wages and better employment conditions, they wanted to create wealth that would outlive them.

It started with just R3m coming from member subscriptions, a small fortune for a union, but barely a drop in SA’s post-apartheid economy. Yet what mattered was not the size of the seed but the soil in which it was planted.

It was planted in sacrifice, in solidarity, and in the firm belief that everyday people could lay down tracks for their children’s tomorrow.

To give that dream shape and structure, MIT established the Mineworkers Investment Company (MIC) as its commercial arm. MIC became one of the first 100% black-owned investment companies in the country, charged with turning mineworkers’ collective sacrifice into sustainable wealth.

Every rand of profit earned by MIC is returned to MIT, which reinvests it into education, training, housing and social justice. The trust is the brain; the company is the heart. Together, they have created one of the most enduring examples of worker-led empowerment in democratic SA.

From that partnership, MIT and MIC became trailblazers. Through MIC, the trust took early stakes in companies like Primedia, Tracker and Peermont Hotels, making mineworkers shareholders in industries that once excluded them.

Over time, the investments grew into a multibillion-rand asset base. Dividends flowed back into MIT, fuelling scholarships, training centres, and community initiatives that continue to change lives.

Paul Nkuna, one of the early leaders of the MIC, still remembers the intention clearly: “We were mindful that mineworkers would still not be in a position 10 to 20 years down the line to pay for their children’s education.”

It was a promise whispered across kitchen tables in mining hostels and family homes: “Our children will not go through what we went through.”

The early years were not glamorous, but MIC steadily built important partnerships. For many mineworkers, names like Primedia, Tracker and Peermont Hotelswere just signs on buildings they passed. Suddenly, they owned a stake.

Today, those early decisions have grown into an asset base of more than R6.6bn. But what matters more is what those numbers have made possible. Over R1.5bn has flowed back into communities, into bursaries, training, small businesses, and homes.

It is a story not of sudden riches, but of steady, deliberate growth. A story of miners’ sweat turned into dividends, and those dividends turned into opportunities.

Nothing captures MIT’s legacy better than the faces of graduates at JB Marks Education Trust Fund ceremonies. There, children of mineworkers walk across the stage in gowns and caps, watched by parents who once came home with coal-streaked faces.

Since the fund was established in 1997 by the NUM, more than 4,000 students have received bursaries. Over 2,030 graduates have qualified as doctors, engineers, accountants, and teachers. Some are the first in their families ever to wear a graduation gown.

I am here because my father went underground so I wouldn’t have to — JB Marks Education Trust Fund bursary recipient

At a bursary orientation this year, one young woman said quietly, “I am here because my father went underground so I wouldn’t have to.” That is the heart of MIT, turning years spent in the dark into futures filled with light.

The demand, however, is overwhelming. Every year, more than a thousand apply, but only about 200 can be taken in. “The demand is higher than what we can offer,” admits Oupa Komane, chair of the MIT board.

It is a painful reminder of how much more is needed. But it is also a spark for the future, a call to grow, to widen the tracks.

Mining towns know the sound of silence when a shaft closes. Retrenched workers, some with decades of experience, suddenly find themselves back in rural villages with nothing but a severance cheque.

MIT responded by creating the Mineworkers Development Agency. Here, ex-miners don’t get charity; they get a chance to learn new skills. Many choose farming, turning family plots into thriving small businesses. Others learn trades like welding or plumbing, becoming the go-to artisans in their villages.

Established in 1993 by the NUM, the Elijah Barayi Memorial Training Centre has put more than 15,000 people through courses that open doors.

For one former rock-drill operator, it meant retraining as a driver and starting a transport business. For another, it meant welding and building a small cooperative. Each story is a reminder that life after mining can still hold dignity.

The success of the MIT is a story of miners’ sweat turned into dividends, and those dividends turned into lasting opportunities for them and their families. (MIT)

For decades, mineworkers lived in single-sex hostels and grey barracks where families were not allowed. Through its property arm, National Union of Mineworkers Property (Numprop), MIT is working tirelessly to turn the situation around and replace those with real homes where children could finally grow up with space, privacy and stability.

In Burgersfort, Limpopo province, one such project is under construction where members have an opportunity to invest and stay with pride. Strategically, Numprop is engaging various mining companies to forge collaborations and partnerships that would enable the delivery and achievement of this objective.

Not every project succeeded. Building homes costs money, and partnerships sometimes face challenges. But the effort itself was revolutionary, to say that a miner deserved not just a wage and better conditions of employment but a home where his family could flourish.

MIT has also invested in ideas. Through the Sam Tambani Research Institute (Satri), it has given workers the tools to fight with facts as well as with picket signs.

Studies on women in mining and construction exposed the discrimination that still holds many back. “Men in the sector continue to use abusive and discriminatory language,” the research reported, and those findings gave unions and advocates solid ground to demand change.

Satri represents a quieter part of MIT’s work, creating “labour intellectuals” who can argue policy, influence law, and keep the voice of workers strong in boardrooms and parliament.

Today, MIT touches nearly a million lives. That number includes bursary students, retrenched workers learning new skills, families moving into homes, and young activists reading Satri reports late at night.

It is not a perfect story. The needs are still greater than the resources. Inequality still looms. Mining towns still struggle when shafts close. Yet, three decades in, the trust’s tracks stretch far and wide.

From a union hall in 1995 to classrooms, farms, offices, and homes across SA, MIT’s journey shows what solidarity can build. It shows that wealth is not just about shares or dividends but about partnerships, long-term vision, and investments in changing the life of a miner’s child.

As MIT celebrates its 30th year, it does so not as a monument to the past but as a living force. The tracks laid in dust have become pathways of promise.

And with every new graduate, every new enterprise, every new voice raised for justice, those tracks continue forward, carrying us all towards the tomorrow that mineworkers once dreamt of.

This article was sponsored by the MIT.