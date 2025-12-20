Russian missiles attack port near Ukraine’s Odesa, kill seven, officials say

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rescuers work at the site of the apartment building hit by a morning Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Ternopil, Ukraine November 19, 2025. REUTERS/Andriy Bodak

A Russian missile attack late on Friday on port infrastructure around Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa killed seven people and injured 15, Ukrainian officials said.

“In the late evening, Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region with ballistic missiles,” Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba wrote on Telegram.

Kuleba and Odesa regional governor Oleh Kiper said seven people were killed and 15 injured, according to preliminary reports.

A source familiar with the matter said the attack was on Pivdennyi, one of three ports in the area.

Odesa, a focal point of Ukrainian grain and other exports, has been a frequent target of Russian attacks since Moscow invaded its smaller neighbour in February 2022.

The intensity of the attacks has increased in recent days, often resulting in lengthy and widespread power cuts.

A strike on Thursday damaged a bridge southwest of Odesa, cutting a major route between the city and the Danube River port of Reni and complicating border crossings to Moldova and Romania.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, writing on Telegram, said the government was deploying efforts to ensure smooth travel by road and rail for residents and business vehicles.

Kuleba said Ukraine was in contact with authorities in Moldova to find alternative routes away from the affected area to enable trucks and passengers to cross the border.

In Moldova, authorities set up temporary camps at border crossing points to provide shelter and food for travellers encountering delays in making their way to Ukraine.

Reuters